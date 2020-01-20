AP Sportlight

Jan. 21

1921 — Kenesaw Mountain Landis takes office as baseball's commissioner.

1947 — Carl Hubbell, Frank Frisch, Mickey Cochrane, and Lefty Grove are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1953 — Dizzy Dean and Al Simmons are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The baseball writers pass over Joe DiMaggio in his first year of eligibility.

1954 — For the first time in NBA All-Star history, overtime is needed. Boston's Bob Cousy scores 10 points in the extra period to give the East a 98-93 victory and Cousy the MVP honors.

1958 — Bob Pettit of St. Louis becomes the first player on a losing team to win the NBA All-Star MVP award. He finishes with 26 rebounds and 28 points in the East’s 130-118 victory over the West.

1969 — Roy Campanella and Stan Musial are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1979 — Terry Bradshaw throws four touchdown passes to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to their third Super Bowl win, a 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

1990 — John McEnroe becomes the first player thrown out of the Australian Open. McEnroe's tantrum comes while leading Mike Pernfors 6-1, 4-6, 7-5, 2-4.

2007 — Lovie Smith becomes the first black head coach to make it to the Super Bowl when his Chicago Bears win the NFC championship. Tony Dungy joins him when his Indianapolis Colts take the AFC title.

2009 — New Jersey Institute of Technology ends its 51-game losing streak by defeating Bryant 61-51. NJIT had not won since it downed Longwood on Feb. 19, 2007.

2012 — Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Syracuse 67-58 and hands the Orange their first loss after 20 straight victories. It's the eighth time Notre Dame has beaten a No. 1 team.

2017 — Adam Hadwin shoots a 13-under 59 in the CareerBuilder Challenge for the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the second in 10 days. The Canadian reaches 13 under with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th and makes a 3-footer from just off the green for par on the 18th at La Quinta Country Club.

2018 — Tom Brady rallies the New England Patriots from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship game.

2018 — Nick Foles, who took over at quarterback last month when Carson Wentz blew out a knee, leads the Philadelphia Eagles to a 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.