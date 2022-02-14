Skip to main content
AP PHOTOS: Athletes soar on day 10 of the Winter Olympics

A biathlete shoots at a training session during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
1of36A biathlete shoots at a training session during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.Frank Augstein/AP

BEIJING (AP) — Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical.

Check out the best of the action from day 10 of the Olympics.

