AL wild-card leading Red Sox rally past O's 8-6

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández’s game-tying RBI single caromed off the second-base bag and into shallow center field, sparking a three-run, seventh-inning rally that carried the AL wild-card leading Boston Red Sox to an 8-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Sunday and a sweep of their three-game series.
It was the fifth straight win for Boston, which leads Toronto by one game and the Yankees by 2 ½ in the playoff chase. The Blue Jays beat Minnesota, 5-3, on Sunday and New York lost to Cleveland, 11-1.