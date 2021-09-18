A's keep pace in wild-card race with 5-4 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cole Irvin pitched six solid innings to earn his first victory in four weeks, and the Oakland Athletics kept pace in the AL wild-card race with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
Josh Harrison had two RBIs and Mark Canha scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the sixth for the A's (80-67), who won their third straight and remained 2 1/2 games out of the final wild-card spot. Oakland kept pace with the Yankees (83-65) and gained a game on Toronto (82-65), which lost to Minnesota and dropped a half-game behind New York for the second slot.