A's benefit from Rangers' defense, win 3-1 for 3rd straight

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Vimael Machin scored on first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s fielding error to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics held off the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Saturday night.

On a night when neither team did much offensively and both struggled defensively, the A’s broke through after Rangers reliever Dennis Santana (3-6) walked the bases loaded on 16 pitches.

Matt Moore replaced Santana and gave up Seth Brown’s sharp grounder that Lowe misplayed as Machin scored. Chad Pinder’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0.

Machin added a sacrifice fly in the seventh despite a brilliant defensive play by Rangers left fielder Josh Smith, who made a sliding, backhand catch near the tarp in foul territory.

Two runs for the A's came after errors and were unearned. Texas committed three errors overall while Oakland made one.

Domingo Acevedo (3-2) pitched out a bases-loaded jam and retired four batters as the A’s won their third straight to match their season high. Zach Jackson worked the ninth for his second save.

Lowe had two hits for Texas. Former A’s star Marcus Semien had an RBI double. The Rangers have lost 14 of 20.

SHORT HOPS

A’s starter James Kaprielian pitched two-hit ball over five innings but has failed to make it past the sixth in 26 consecutive starts dating to July 10, 2021. It’s the longest streak in franchise history. … The Rangers are 1-7 in games started by openers. … Semien was 1 for 5, ending his streak of three consecutive multi-hit games.

BALL BOY SHINES

A’s ball boy Johnny Thalblum — son of visiting clubhouse manager Mike Thalblum — brought the crowd of 10,190 to its feet when he made a diving catch of Adolis Garcia’s foul ball in front of the Rangers bullpen in the eighth. The younger Thalblum made another nice catch later in the inning, prompting chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the crowd.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Smith was hit by a pitch on his right wrist in the first inning but remained in the game.

Athletics: INF Jonah Bride (strained right shoulder) will continue a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton and could come off the injured list early next week.

UP NEXT

Rangers All-Star LHP Martín Pérez (7-2, 2.68 ERA) pitches the series finale Sunday and has won seven consecutive decisions, matching the longest streak of his career. Athletics RHP Paul Blackburn (6-5, 3.62) makes his first start since pitching in the All-Star Game. Blackburn has one win over his previous nine starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports