A living legend: 61-year-old Frank Jones still loves playing outdoor basketball

BALDWIN - Frank Jones was watching basketball games at Baldwin's Hollister Park on Saturday (July 25) and it brought back a lot of memories

It should.

Jones, 61, has played a lot of basketball in outdoor courts in his career. Former Baldwin athletic director and sports standout Shawn Williams noted Jones has long been recognized in the area as among the best area performers in park basketball.

Jones remembers playing in the park when it was just a few hundred yards northeast of the current courts.

He has lived in Baldwin almost his whole life. He graduated in 1982 "but I should have graduated in 1978, but I went to the Army."

Jones smiles while talking about his Baldwin park basketball days.

"I'm a living legend on this court," he smiled while watching the action at Hollister Park. "That's when they were good games. They were all nighters. We had lights but we had to turn them on ourselves. Softball was going on. We had more crowds than softball did."

Games started after school ended and would go all summer long, Jones recalled.

"It's great to see them out here using it," he said.

Jones still plays even at age 61.

"I love this game," he smiled. "I was a passer, 3-pointer. I could throw you a dime. That's what they called me, the dimemaster. I could throw a good pass."

Jones focused more on park basketball than high school indoors hoops. He also played football and ran track. He was a sprinter and recalls how incredibly fast several runners were on the team.