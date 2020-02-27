76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined by shoulder injury

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, squeezes between Cleveland Cavaliers' Ante Zizic, left and Matthew Dellavedova in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Cleveland.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are down two All-Stars.

Already missing Ben Simmons because of a back injury, the 76ers played without center Joel Embiid on Thursday night against New York with a sprained left shoulder.

“It’s a painfully obvious bind,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We’re missing two All-Stars. You yank that from the team and it’s painful.”

Embiid was injured Wednesday night in a loss at Cleveland when he collided with Ante Zizic. X-rays following the game didn’t show a fracture. He was being reevaluated prior to the game Thursday, and the 76ers said they would have another update Friday.

Embiid sat for the 17th time due to injury or suspension.

Simmons missed his third game. Injured in a practice, he has a nerve impingement in his lower back and will miss at least two weeks.