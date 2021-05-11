2-time All-Star right-hander Jordan Zimmermann retires STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 1:02 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday in his 13th season in the majors, ending a career in which he threw the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals' history and earned two All-Star selections.
Zimmermann posted a career record of 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA. He was an NL All-Star in 2013 and '14 while with the Nationals.