1 dead as police, fans clash outside Argentine soccer match HERNÁN ÁLVAREZ, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 12:32 a.m.
1 of12 Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata choke on tear gas during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects. Gustavo Garello/AP Show More Show Less
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — At least one person died while police clashed with soccer fans trying to push into an Argentine league match Thursday night, and the referee stopped the game as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium.
Authorities and witnesses said fans of the home team, Gimnasia y Esgrima, struggled to enter an already full stadium, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat.
HERNÁN ÁLVAREZ