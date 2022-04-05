1,000 amendments: SC Democrats try to stall transgender bill JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press April 5, 2022 Updated: April 5, 2022 4:38 p.m.
1 of6 A box of amendments sits on the desk of South Carolina Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, as he gets ready to speak against a bill to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's public school and college sports teams on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 South Carolina Rep Ashley Trantham, R-Pelzer, talks to other lawmakers during a debate on the bill she sponsored to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's public school and college sports teams on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 South Carolina Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, left, and Rep. Justin Bamberd, D-Bamberg, right, look over amendments during the debate on a bill to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's public school and college sports teams on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 South Carolina Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, speaks against a bill to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's public school and college sports teams on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats lined up more than 1,000 amendments in an attempt to delay a vote on a bill that would have South Carolina follow a number of other conservative states in banning transgender students from playing girls’ or women's sports in public schools and colleges.
Republicans used a special maneuver to get the bill onto the House floor Tuesday with a key legislative deadline looming at the end of the week.
JEFFREY COLLINS