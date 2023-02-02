SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'I didn't know it was actually a law'

It seems like there is always a law that we never knew about or something we thought we did as a common courtesy but was actually something we were legally required to do.
After doing these "Sheriff's Corner" articles for several years, it can sometimes be difficult to come up with a topic. The reason to have these articles is to explain the law and sometimes create a little humor relating to police operations in this modern day and age. The better we communicate, between law enforcement and the community, the better we can effectively do our job while creating trust and faith in your local law enforcement. We are all in this together.