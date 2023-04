Due to the public's concern of high speed traffic on US-10 near the unincorporated town of Chase, in Chase Township and subsequent fatal car accident on January 14, 2023, on US-10, prompts Chase Township officials to take action.

Chase Township, the Lake County Road Commission and the Michigan Department of Transportation partnered with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to make a plan to reduce the speed in Chase Township, specifically US-10 and other areas of concern.

Chase Township spear-headed the project by initially wanting to contract the Sheriff’s Office to focus on enforcing speed violators within Chase Township.

During meetings with the sheriff’s office, Chase Township decided the money would be better spent on moveable traffic trailers coupled with strict enforcement of speed violators. Chase Township purchased the trailers and turned them over to the sheriff’s office for deployment.

The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of applying for grants from the Office of Highway Safety Planning to reduce speed through other areas of the county

TRAFFIC TRAILER EVENT SEQUENCE

March 8, 2023, 1- traffic trailer was deployed

March 9, 2023, MDOT replaced signage at the intersection of the fatality and speed reduction signs coming into Chase

March 10, 2023, 2- trailers deployed in Chase Township.

BRIEF SUMMARY SINCE INITIATION

This is a brief detail of traffic data obtained from the traffic trailers:

Total Days of Data Used: 25 days

Speed Limit thru Chase Area on US-10: 45 mph

Average Speed: 45.53 mph

50th Percentile Speed: 45.47

85th Percentile Speed: 54.19

Pace Speed Range: 40-50 mph

Minimum Speed: 10 mph

Maximum Speed: 93 mph

Average Volume per day: 3573.6 vehicles

Total vehicles during this time frame: 89,339 vehicles

Peak time for traffic: 3:00 pm hour

Overall trailer sign effectiveness: 74.7%

CALLS FOR SERVICE REPORT

It's time for the monthly "calls for service" report. This will provide you with an idea of the prior month's response for public safety services within the county.

3500/vcsa 1

911 hang up 4

abandoned call 2

abandoned vehicle 11

accidents falls 27

agricultural fire 1

alarms 18

allergic reaction 1

animal control 33

annoyance threats 11

assault 14

assisting other agencies 22

attempt to locate / well chk 19

be on the look out 11

bleeding 2

breaking and entering 9

breathing difficulty 25

business property check 102

car animal 1

car deer 9

chest and heart problems 16

child birth 1

choking 1

citizen assist 18

civil complaints 9

civil standby 10

code k 9

covert investigations 2

covert opps 2

criminal sexual conduct 1

diabetic 2

disorderly person 2

disturbance 8

dnr complaint 6

dnr violation 1

domestic 16

driveaway 1

ems assist 3

ems coverage 21

ems transfer 47

fire alarm 4

follow up 64

foot patrol 1

found property 2

fraud 3

harassment 10

head injury 1

headache 1

illegal burning 1

info call 7

investigation 1

jail pick up/transport 16

juvenile 7

juvenile runaway 3

k9 incident 3

k9 track search 1

larceny 19

lift assist 9

mdop 4

mental emotional 12

mental emotional transport 2

motorist assist 9

open line 1

orv accident 1

orv traffic stop 4

overdose 6

pain back abdominal 6

paper service 17

patrol area 282

personal injury accident 11

ppo request violation 1

pregnancy and childbirth 1

property check 21

property damage accident 12

pursuits 1

reckless driver 4

road hazard 6

rollover 5

seizures 11

shooting 2

sick unknown 76

slide off 1

smoke/unknown fire 1

snowmobile accident 2

snowmobile traffic stop 3

special event coverage 6

stationary radar 56

stroke 9

structure fire 2

suicide/attempted suicide 2

suspicious person 3

suspicious situation 25

suspicious vehicle 11

township/village/govt meeting 13

traffic stop 241

trespass 3

unconscious unresponsive 4

unwanted person 3

vehicle fire 4

vin inspection 2

warrant arrest 14

water incidents 3

wild land fire 4.

