SHERIFF'S CORNER: A look at gun laws

Whether you approve or not, there have been several bills introduced in the Michigan Legislature relating to gun reform.

Having served twice as the President and Chair of the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners (MCRGO), I currently serve as the MCRGO First Vice Chair, Education Committee Chair and I am one of two Senior Master Instructors in the organization. I have been training students, certifying instructors, CPL applicants, and training law enforcement for over 20 years. So, as most of you know, firearms training and Second Amendment rights have always been important to me.

When the current Michigan legislative session began in January, the new legislative focus would be on adopting long gun background checks, storage mandates and Red Flag laws. Bill introductions in recent weeks show an even more extreme direction.

Concealed carry is a major obstacle of gun control. Twenty years ago, Michigan had 40,000 concealed pistol license holders.

Today it has 800,000.

House Bill 4127 would make it illegal to possess a firearm within 100 feet of a polling place, including an absentee ballot drop box. Because most of these boxes are curbside, the bill would prohibit possession of a firearm along many roads, streets, municipal buildings, adjoining businesses, and sidewalks.

House Bill 4150 would ban possession and carry of firearms at any building owned or leased by the state. This would include Michigan highway rest stops and MDNR buildings as well as state offices such as the Secretary of State. Concealed pistol license holders are not exempted under the legislation.

HB 4150 goes much farther than that. House Bill 4150 eliminates an exemption in state law that allows CPL holders to carry in banks, credit unions, and anywhere with a liquor license (gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, and even retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond). Any restaurant that serves alcohol would also now be off limits regardless of whether that is its primary source of income.

To expand on that, MCL 750.234d would prohibit possession of a firearm on the premises of any of those places, without the exception for CPL holders, it would be illegal to even store a firearm in one's vehicle in a parking lot prior to entering the business.

CALLS FOR SERVICE REPORT

It's time for the monthly "calls for service" report. This will provide you with an idea of the prior month's response for public safety services within the county.

— This information is provided to you for clarification on specific laws, and not legal advice. This is not to be construed as a personal opinion, agreement or disagreement of any specific law. Topics covered are for educational and informational purposes only. As needed, excerpts from other articles are used for reference and/or content. If you have any questions on any specific topic, you may always email me your questions to rmartin@co.lake.mi.us.