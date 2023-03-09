SHERIFF'S CORNER: Revisiting classic shows

I have had several requests to repost my article from a few years back about "Sheriff's from the Small and Big screen." I did, however, add a few additional "Sheriff's" that readers had asked about. Remember, this article was originally posted during the beginning of the COVID fiasco. Without further ado ...
With your Bud Light and Busch Light beer can collection growing to new heights under the deposit can return ban, and the inability to get a haircut due to the ban on barber shops and hair salons, it made me think of the '80s classic TV show of two outlaw fellas, with overgrown feathered hair, transporting moonshine ... in Hazzard County. Yes, you guessed it ... "The Dukes of Hazzard."