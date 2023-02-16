SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, January 2023

I guess I've never been one to write a bunch of speeding tickets since I have always had kind of a lead foot myself. So, it would be hypocritical to write a ticket if you usually do the same thing. That's not to say that traveling 15-plus miles over the speed limit will probably result in a speeding ticket, especially if you are untruthful or less than cordial. Have you ever heard the phrase, "Well, I talked myself into that one!"?
A recent poll showed the top reasons people use as an excuse for speeding: