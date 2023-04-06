April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Courtesy of Hayley Jones, Lake County Children's Trust Fund Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Courtesy of Hayley Jones, Lake County Children's Trust Fund Show More Show Less 3 of 3





The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAP Month) throughout the state of Michigan and the nation. The theme for CAP month adopted by Children Trust Michigan for 2023 is Building for Children: Prevention in Partnership.

This year’s theme reminds us that creating stronger communities and healthy futures for our children is essential to their well being but also takes all of us working together. When we work together in our community, we can accomplish so much more than any one individual or agency can alone. We are a small community, but we have shown in the past, that together we can accomplish great things, like the new River Community Center and the Baldwin Promise Authority.