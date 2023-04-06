Skip to main content Turn off refresh
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Hayley JonesGuest columnist

The Lake County Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, also known as the Lake County Children’s Trust Fund, will be celebrating Child Abuse Prevention month by planting signs and pinwheel gardens throughout the county. 
The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAP Month) throughout the state of Michigan and the nation. The theme for CAP month adopted by Children Trust Michigan for 2023 is Building for Children: Prevention in Partnership.

This year’s theme reminds us that creating stronger communities and healthy futures for our children is essential to their well being but also takes all of us working together. When we work together in our community, we can accomplish so much more than any one individual or agency can alone. We are a small community, but we have shown in the past, that together we can accomplish great things, like the new River Community Center and the Baldwin Promise Authority. 

We can continue to build brighter futures for children and families in Lake County through dedication and community collaboration. The Lake County Community Collaborative which is made up of both the Lake County Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect and the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition strives to do just that.     

The Lake County Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, also known as the Lake County Children’s Trust Fund, will be celebrating CAP month by planting signs and pinwheel gardens throughout the county. Blue pinwheels are the symbol adopted by the national organization, Prevent Child Abuse America to represent CAP month in 2008. We are asking that everyone shows their support for CAP month by wearing blue every Friday through the month of April. 

Research shows that protective factors are present in healthy families. Protective factors are the strengths and attributes of individuals, families, and communities that help mitigate stressors and promote healthy development and wellbeing. Research also shows that when parents possess protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse dimmish and optimal outcomes for children, youth, and families are promoted. Promoting the development of protective factors in the families in our communities is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect.  The protective factors include:        

  • Nurturing and attachment;
  • Knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development;
  • Parental resilience;
  • Social connections;
  • Concrete supports for parents; and 
  • Social and emotional competence of children.     

This month and throughout the year, The Lake County Children’s Trust Fund encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Lake County a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote the social and emotional well-being of our youth and prevent child abuse and neglect. The Lake County CTF does this by sponsoring programs that provide local free family activities like Safety Day and Trunk or Treat to the community.

CTF also has essential resource items available to families in need like car seats, pack and plays, diaper bags, safe sleep materials and back packs for school. These free resources can be accessed by contacting the Seeds of Promise resource center, Maternal Infant Health Office or Hayley Jones at the court house at 231-745-4614. 

— Hayley Jones is the treasurer for the Lake County Children’s Trust Fund.

