SHERIFF'S CORNER: The laws we follow, revisted

The Irons Flea Roast is over after a two year hiatus and now onto Luther Days.
The Flea Roast was a great success, but I can't help but mention the "Flea Roast Bingo" card I found with squares like: duct taped footwear, matching tattoos, Browning tattoo, tie dye anything, beer before noon, kids under 5 alone, one person with two beers, tramp stamp, overalls with no shirt, more than 3 facial piercings, flip flops with socks, homecut wife beater, and multicolored rainbow hair. Hey, I just found the card ... I didn't write it.