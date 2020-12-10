Opinion

SHERIFF'S CORNER: Random Laws, Volume II

It's time for another article of random laws.

As most try to follow the rules, it is hard to know absolutely everything that is out there. Most laws will get amended or changed as time goes on, while some are obsolete or only pertain to a small group.

There are also times when someone "thinks" they know the law, but it is actually different from an "old wives tale" or from what grandpa told you. And of course, everyone is an expert on Facebook. Just ask them.

In the edition of the "Sheriff's Corner," I give you Random Laws, Volume II.

DEFINITIONS

“Bus” defined. (257.4b): Means a motor vehicle designed for carrying 16 or more passengers, including the driver. Bus does not include a "school bus".

“School bus” defined. (257.57): Means every motor vehicle, except station wagons, with a manufacturers' rated seating capacity of 16 or more passengers, including the driver, owned by a public, private, or governmental agency and operated for the transportation of children to or from school, or privately owned and operated for compensation for the transportation of children to or from school.

"Electric carriage" defined. (257.13d): Means a horse-drawn carriage that has been retrofitted to be propelled by an electric motor instead of by a horse and that is used to provide taxi service.

“Implement of husbandry” defined. (257.21): Means a vehicle or trailer in use for the exclusive function of serving agricultural, horticultural, or livestock operations. Implement of husbandry includes a farm tractor, self-propelled application-type vehicle, farm wagon, farm trailer, a vehicle or trailer adapted for lifting or carrying another implement of husbandry being used in agricultural production, or any substantially similar equipment used to transport products necessary for agricultural production.

“Private driveway” and “private road” defined. (257.44)

(1) "Private driveway" means any piece of privately owned and maintained property which is used for vehicular traffic, but is not open or normally used by the public.

(2) "Private road" means a privately owned and maintained road, allowing access to more than 1 residence or place of business, which is normally open to the public and upon which persons other than the owners located thereon may also travel.

“Trailer” defined. (257.73): Means every vehicle with or without motive power, other than a "pole-trailer," designed for carrying property or persons and for being drawn by a motor vehicle and so constructed that no part of its weight rests upon the towing vehicle. Trailer does not include any implement of husbandry.

“Pole-trailer” defined. (257.41): Means every vehicle without motive power designed to be drawn by another vehicle and attached to the towing vehicle by means of a reach, or pole, or by being boomed or otherwise secured to the towing vehicle, and ordinarily used for transporting long or irregular shaped loads such as poles, pipes or structural members capable, generally, of sustaining themselves as beams between the supporting connections.

RANDOM LAWS

Riding while attached to streetcar or vehicle. (257.659)

A person riding upon a bicycle, moped or motorcycle, coaster, roller skates, sled, or toy vehicle shall not attach the same or himself to a streetcar or vehicle upon a roadway.

Obstruction of safety vision by removal or deposit of snow, ice, or slush prohibited. (257.677a)

(1) As used in this section:

(a) "Person" shall not include the state or a political subdivision of the state or an employee of the state or a political subdivision of the state operating within the scope of his duties.

(b) "Safety vision" means an unobstructed line of sight enabling a driver to travel upon, enter, or exit a roadway in a safe manner.

(2) A person shall not remove, or cause to be removed, snow, ice, or slush onto or across a roadway or the shoulder of the roadway in a manner which obstructs the safety vision of the driver of a motor vehicle other than off-road vehicles.

(3) A person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice, or slush onto or across a roadway or the shoulder of the roadway in a manner which obstructs the safety vision of the driver of a motor vehicle.

(4) A person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice or slush on any roadway or highway.

Lamp or flag on projecting load. (257.693)

Whenever the load upon any vehicle extends to the rear 4 feet or more beyond the bed or body of such vehicle there shall be displayed at the extreme rear end of the load, ... a red light or lantern plainly visible from a distance of at least 500 feet to the sides and rear. The red light or lantern required under this section shall be in addition to the red rear light required upon every vehicle.

At any other time there shall be displayed at the extreme rear end of such load a red flag or cloth not less than 12 inches square and so hung that the entire area is visible to the driver of a vehicle approaching from the rear.

Vehicle "coasting" prohibited. (257.678)

(1) The driver of a motor vehicle when traveling upon a down grade shall not coast with the gears of the vehicle in neutral.

(2) The driver of a commercial motor vehicle when traveling upon a down grade shall not coast with the clutch disengaged.

— This information is provided to you for clarification on specific laws, and not legal advice. This is not to be construed as a personal opinion, agreement or disagreement of any specific law. Topics covered are for educational and informational purposes only. As needed, excepts from other articles are used for reference and/or content. If you have any questions on any specific topic, you may always email me your questions to rmartin@co.lake.mi.us.