We have all been waiting for this. The time has now come. A big change in the law goes into effect Feb. 3. What is that change you ask? The ever-waited repeal of the FHP Tax.

FHP is the acronym for "feminine health products" better know as tampons, pads, feminine napkins, satan's little cotton fingers, "the rag" or other related menstrual items. So, no more 6% sales tax at the counter.