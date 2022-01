It's 2022. The new year is upon us. So, what are you going to do? Are you happy with your life? Will you try to make a change? Will you be able to move forward, or dwell on the past?

At the end of the day the choice is yours. You are responsible for how your life proceeds from here. I always say, once you're dead you're dead ... so, you might as well make the best of it.

To make a difference you need to be the difference. Be that leader in your group, organization or community. Stand for something, but don't chastise others for believing differently.

We should all start off 2022 on a positive note. As we move forward, I want you to think of these informational quotes as you move through life and your everyday activities:

“I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” "I can't do everything today, but I will take one small step." "I will recognize a person who doesn't get enough recognition." "No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave." "Life is not the 'Golden Rule.' Not everyone wants to be treated like you. Live life as the 'Platinum Rule,' treat others the way they want to be treated as long as it is ethical."

As the last two years have been trying for our community and country, let's hope this year is way better than it has been. Let's work together, versus pulling us apart. We may not agree on everything, and that's ok, but we all want the best for our community.

Enough of the Dr. Phil moment, and now onto business. It's time for the monthly "calls for service" report. This will provide you with an idea of the prior month's response for public safety services within the county.

3500/VCSA: 1

911 Hang Up: 5

Abandoned Vehicle: 1

Accidents Falls: 34

Agricultural Fire: 1

Alarms: 27

Allergic Reaction: 7

Animal Control: 20

Annoyance Threats: 7

Assault: 6

Assisting Other Agencies: 20

Attempt To Locate / Well Check: 15

Be On The Look Out: 10

Bleeding: 4

Blood Draw: 2

Breaking And Entering: 6

Breaking And Entering In Progress: 1

Breathing Difficulty: 19

Business Property Check: 45

Car Deer: 22

Chest and Heart Problems: 20

Citizen Assist: 8

Civil Complaints: 10

Civil Standby: 9

Code K: 8

Covert Investigations: 2

Covert Opps: 4

Criminal Sexual Conduct: 3

Diabetic: 8

Disturbance: 1

DNR Complaint: 5

Domestic: 21

Driveaway: 1

EMS Assist: 5

EMS Transfer: 59

Fire Alarm: 3

Fire Assist: 2

Found Property: 3

Fraud: 2

Gas Odors: 1

Harassment: 3

Head Injury: 1

Illegal Burning: 2

Jail Pick Up/Transport: 20

Juvenile: 2

Juvenile Runaway: 1

K9 Assist: 1

Larceny: 21

Lift Assist: 12

Lines Down: 39

MDOP: 4

Mental Emotional: 9

Missing Person: 1

Motorist Assist: 12

Open Line: 2

ORV Traffic Stop: 7

Overdose: 1

Pain Back Abdominal: 12

Patrol Area: 177

Personal Injury Accident: 18

Pregnancy And Childbirth: 2

Property Check: 10

Property Damage Accident: 14

Pursuits: 3

Reckless Driver: 9

Reckless Snowmobile: 2

Road Hazard: 9

Rollover: 10

School Liaison Officer: 2

Seizures: 9

Sick Unknown: 83

Slide Off: 5

Smoke/Unknown Fire: 2

Snowmobile Traffic Stop: 3

Special Event Coverage: 4

Stroke: 2

Structure Fire: 1

Suspicious Person: 3

Suspicious Situation: 27

Suspicious Vehicle: 18

Traffic Stop: 213

Trespass: 4

Unconscious Unresponsive: 7

Unwanted Person: 4

Vehicle Fire: 1

VIN Inspection: 2

Warrant Arrest: 7

Weapons: 2