SHERIFF'S CORNER: Bad Santa stories

Growing up poor was never fun until it came to Christmas Day. I was always hoping to get a pair of name brand shoes instead of the "pleathers" bought from K-Mart. Or maybe an actual pair of Guess jeans, versus a pair of Wrangler's where your Aunt had to sew the Guess triangle on the rear pocket from an old pair.
I remember one year when my parents gave me the opportunity to get the gift I wanted, which I asked for the original Optimus Prime Transformer, which they ordered from the Sears catalog. Unfortunately, they told me that this was the only gift I would get from them because it cost $25. I guess beer can deposits were running low that holiday season.