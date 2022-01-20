SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of snowmobile operating laws

Last weekend, the county hosted the Sled Dog Derby in Baldwin. Yours truly was fortunate to beat out Bruce from the museum in the first heat, however ate snow dust by Jamie from the bank in the second race. It was great to see such a large turnout from the community.
Winter is here in temperature alone, snow ... not so much. Seems to have been that way these past few years. With only a few weekends of rideable snow, takes a toll on any snowmobile enthusiast. Anymore it is like owning a pool in Michigan. The time, effort and price isn't worth the small season.