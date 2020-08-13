Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Who's calling, who's praying

'Who's calling, who's praying?' Could that be a familiar message that we may be hearing?

It could be one of two: First, why haven't we gotten a phone call or at least a text from those that we love?

Or second, why haven't we responded and contacted those that God has put on our hearts?

Do we find ourselves so busy in our own lives that we have failed to make a call or text to those that the Holy Spirit has brought to mind? Upon writing this, I was reminded of a call that needed to be made, thank You, Lord.

Being sensitive to that still quiet voice of the Holy Spirit might make a difference to those on the receiving end of the contact, or lifting them up in our prayers. Remember, there are no busy signals for prayers sent out, there is no distance too far for it to reach out.

Have we found ourselves in a position where we just wished someone would care enough to contact us?

Each of us may be going through a day(s) when Satan is attacking us, attempting to put his lies in our minds, then telling us that no one cares.

Let's look at the lives of the disciples when on two occasions while being in a boat, with raging storms coming on them.

-- First, when Jesus was asleep in the stern of their boat, fear filled their hearts. Finally they 'called' out to Him, He awoke and calmed the storm.

-- Second, He had sent them out by themselves, in the middle of the lake and a raging storm engulfed them, answering 'prayers' Jesus came walking upon the water and entered their boat He calmed the storm, again saving their lives!

For ourselves, let's hold fast to Jesus' Words while in the midst of storms, found in Matthew 11:28-30:

"Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light."

For others, as they are brought to mind, let's call them so they will hear the sound of a familiar encouraging voice.

We can also lift them up in our prayers, using the Name of Jesus to provide protection, direction, or the peace of God.

Lord, keep us sensitive to the leading of the Holy Spirit. Blessings!