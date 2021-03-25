Pastor's Pen: Where are our hearts?  

Question, with all that is going on around us, ‘Where Are Our Hearts?' Are we acting like the ostrich, burying our heads in the sand? Are we thinking if we can not see it, it will not affect us? However, just like the ostrich, our bodies are still very much exposed or vulnerable. ‘Where is our hearts’
With all of God’s creation, other than we humans, He has provided defenses when they face danger. Some change colors, some screech, with others they roar, flee, or they may freeze unable to run for safety.