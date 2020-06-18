Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Wanted, men of faith

It is said, one of the basic causes of our chaos and confusion in America is the lack of fathers in the home. We need more men of faith to stand up and lead in their homes.

How? You say. "So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God."(Rom. 10:17)

We need more real men to trust Christ as their personal Savior by faith and follow God's word.

We need men of faith who will marry good women (preferable Prov. 31 woman) and raise their children for the glory of God.

Follow the directions of God. The Bible says, "All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness."(2 Tim. 3:16)

Thank God, if you had dad who was a man of God that taught you right. Bible based teaching is something we must return to, in order to make a lasting impression on this chaos. Our enemies are the world, the flesh and the devil. Our families are being destroyed in this spiritual war.

The Bible can tell us what is wrong. It will tell us how to fix the wrong. It will tell us how to stay right.

Someone must stand up and lead. We must apply the scripture in real life and time. Paul tells us, "For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope."(Rom. 15:4)

Don't be caught by the world's lies. Don't bend to will of the flesh. Don't listen to the devil's tricks. Believe God. He will see you through. Jesus is the answer. "Jesus answered and said unto them, Ye do err, not knowing the scriptures, nor the power of God."(Matt. 22:29)

Don't be caught in error, when Jesus returns. Follow the directions of Christ is all things. We need men of faith today. It is urgent in these days in which we live, to surrender to God's will. Our lives can be changed by the gospel.

Paul said, "For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures."(1 Cor. 15:3) Jesus rose on the third day. We have a living Savior.

Take your problems to Him for help.

Our sin problem can only be solved by Christ. Sinners sin. "All have sinned and come short of the glory of God"(Rom. 3:23) That is the real problem.

Where will you spend eternity? And big question, where will your children spend eternity. Victory is in Christ. Put your faith in Him today. The gift of eternal life is offered. Will you take it today? Trust God and go on.