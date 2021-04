We hope there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Today, we are surrounded by the feeling that we are all going to die soon. Some tell us that. We may die, but there is hope.

"Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus." (Phil. 4:6,7)

Try to gather the facts if you can. Watch out for the sources of propaganda. Avoid the chaos and confusion promoting it. Some seem to be profiting from repeating it over and over.

Whether you are sick or just afraid of it, trust God and go on. Whether you lost your job or just started one, trust God and go on. Whether political lies trouble you, trust God and go on.

"Cast thy burden upon the Lord, and he shall sustain thee: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved." (Psa. 55:22)

Spirituality is an essential to life here on earth. Go to God for help. We can go through the tough things in life. Whether life or death, decisions must be made. Seek the will of God.

First, join God's team. Put your faith in Christ. He will save you. Then please God in your choices.

"Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier." (2 Tim. 2:3,4)

Live by the Word of God. Don't be distracted by the lies of the devil and his crowd. We have a job to do. We are the soldiers who are serving Christ. Jesus said, "Ye must be born again." (John 3:7)

There is an urgency to motivate our out reach. The Bible says, "Ye shall be witnesses unto me." (Acts 1:8) Reach out to friends, neighbors, relatives and strangers with the truth of the gospel.

In the process, it will be tough. There are few promises in life you can trust. God gives us one, "He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty." (Psa. 91:1) He will not leave us. "I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee." (Heb. 13:5) Praise God.

Trust God and go on. Praise God! He loves us.