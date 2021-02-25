Opinion

Pastor's Pen: To murmur or not to murmur — It's a trap

In your private life, murmuring brings conflict. Politics brings disaster, if you are overwhelmed by the fuzzy facts they murmur about. Churches are destroyed by murmuring members and others.

We are told by God, "Do all things without murmurings and disputings."(Phil. 2:14) Where do you put all your emotional energy? Murmur? Anyone can complain. Anyone can grumble. Why not rise above the fog of bitterness and hatred? Trust God and go on.

Some reject Christ to their eternal destruction. It's a mistake. "And there was much murmuring among the people concerning him: for some said, He is a good man: others said, Nay; but he deceiveth the people."(John 7:12)

People lied about Jesus. They will lie about us too. This is not new behavior by man. It's still wrong. Paul warned, "Neither murmur ye, as some of them also murmured, and were destroyed of the destroyer."(1 Cor. 10:10)

Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. This is not an opinion. Christ came from eternity past to save us from our sin. He is the only way to Heaven. Do you want to go to Heaven? Trust Christ as your Savior now. Don't reject Christ.

"The foolishness of man perverteth his way: and his heart fretteth against the Lord."(Prov. 19:3) Stop living as if there is no God.

There is a lot of foolishness today. The answer is in Christ. Look to Him now. He is the bread of life. He will satisfy our souls. Murmuring will only bring chaos and confusion. Jesus said, "The Jews then murmured at him, because he said, I am the bread which came down from heaven."(John 6:41)

Faith in Christ will bring contentment. The act of murmuring distracts from God. It is a plan of Satan. He wants us useless or dead. Look to Christ for life today.