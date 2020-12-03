Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Thanksgiving or thankless?

Have we forgotten that in God’s eyes ‘Thanksgiving Day’ is not meant just for one specific day of the year for taking time to give thanks and a time to look at how blessed we are?

There is an old saying “when life gives you a lemon, make lemonade.” Do we curse the fruit or take full advantage of it? Sometimes there are hidden within every ‘lemon’ a blessing just waiting for us to take hold of it.

Let’s consider God’s view found in the Book of Psalms:

“Offer to God thanksgiving / And pay your vows to the Most High. / Call upon Me in the day of trouble; (lemons) / I will deliver you, and you shall glorify Me.” (Psalm 50:14-15)

Our Bibles tell us about God’s deliverance of the Israelites out of their captivity in Egypt; He had heard their cries for Him to rescue them from the bondage of slavery. God responded by calling Moses, a fugitive and shepherd. Through Moses, God promised them the possession of a land flowing with “Milk and Honey,” causing excitement in their hearts of joy by raising up voices of thanksgiving.

But then came those days of trials (lemons), and out of those same people came the voices of being thankless. They wanted the blessings. But with every bump or detour in their paths, they complained to Moses, forgetting those times that they had been delivered from distinction.

God provided protection from Pharaoh’s armies, He divided the Red Sea, provided food from heaven, turned bitter water drinkable and defeated the enemies facing them; they were full of thanksgiving.

How quickly forgotten are those blessings when life deals us some misfortunes (lemons). Forgotten are those times when in the thick of troubles God has given us blessings instead of curses.

Some Old Testament examples: We are not being sold into slavery, facing a fiery furnace, fed to a pit full of lions. These may seem extreme to us living today. In our own lives we will face some situations that are anything but a blessing (lemons). How do we react, will it be ‘Thanksgiving Or Thankless’ either is a choice that only we can decide?

Currently we may find ourselves facing the threat of COVID which has taken many lives of loved ones and could be forcing us to be restricted from our normal routines. Do we find ourselves hiding in a basement with fear controlling us or do we turn to our heavenly Father? Then with thanksgiving we believe that He will once again defeat that Goliath (fears), as David did.

Let’s look in the Book of James where he tells us what to do:

“My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.” (James 1:2-4)

God tells us that He put before us blessings or curses, life or death, in other words, ‘Thanksgiving Or Thankless.’ So let’s stand together watching God release His power, then stand strong. Ephesians says:

“And give thanks for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Eph. 5:20)

His plans are mightier than ours, Amen!