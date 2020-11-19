Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Thank God for His warnings

There is no question from the mind of God. He doesn't mince words. They are clear, precise, and certain. "These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him." (Prov 6:16)

God warns us of behavior that is an abomination (disgusting abhorrence) to him. Listen to him.

1. "A proud look," (vs. 17). Pride will take us to a place we won't want to be. Repent and humble yourself before almighty God. "Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost," (Titus 3:5). It's not about us. Jesus did it all. Believe on Him.

2. God hates, "A lying tongue." The truth seems so scarce today. Repent from this lying behavior. Follow the truth in your life. Come to Jesus, who is the truth.

3. Take this warning from God. "And hands that shed innocent blood." What have taken the lives of babies? They didn't choose to die. Their innocent, defenseless life was taken from them with great violence. Their life's blood was shed in a great struggle for life which they lost. Satan was a "Murderer from the beginning," (John 8:44). Stop listening to him. National repentance is needed. Stop this wickedness. God hates it.

4. "A heart that deviseth wicked imaginations," (vs. 18). Your thinking matters to God. God tells us, "Be ye holy for I am holy," (1 Pet.1:16). Your plans and behavior should glorify God. Repent from the tendency of self centeredness and selfishness. It must end. This careless behavior must end.

5. Watch where you walk. "Feet that be swift in running to mischief," (harm, hurt, damage, evil). The planned rioting and looting today is an abomination to God. He hates it.

6. Make sure your truth is true. "A false witness that speaketh lies," (vs. 19). Turn to Jesus. He is the truth. In this day and time, such as this, we need this warning. God loves us. But there will be an eternal accounting. God keeps the books. Repent and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ now. Start fresh. God forgives us from our sins.

7. "And he that soweth discord among brethren," (vs. 19). Discord (disagreement, variance, strife, angry passions, disputes, want of order, a clashing). Repent and stop this behavior today. God hates it.

Will you take God's warning today and trust Christ for eternal life? If not why? Why live as if there is no God? No excuses now. Trust Christ and go on. Don't wait. Don't hesitate.