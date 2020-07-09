Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Thank God for America!

We should be thankful. Live with a thankful heart. That's the better choice.

You can do what you want, but God says to be thankful. "In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you." (1 Thess. 5:18) Paul was attacked and suffered in a multitude of ways, yet he said he was content.

People with wicked, hate filled hearts are attacking our country today. Chaos and confusion planned by evil men is seen too frequent today. It seems destruction is allowed in some cities who have been run by people who don't seem to love America.

What are you doing?

"And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him." (Col. 3:17)

Does looting and rioting bring glory to God? Short answer is no.

Sinners will sin. Remember, we are alive today by the grace of God. Thank God. Be thankful for America.

We have the greatest country in the world. What you do with that blessing is on you.

Jesus came and died on the cross. He shed his blood to pay our sin debt. He came, "To seek and to save that which was lost." (Lu 19:10) Will you take Jesus as your Savior? Will you accept the gift of eternal life Jesus bought for you?

If you reject Christ and wake up in hell, as the rich man in Luke 16 did, whose fault is it? Eternity is a long time to think about that mistake. God hates sin and judges sin.

If you don't take advantage of the blessings of being born in this country, whose fault is it?

"O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever. Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom he hath redeemed from the hand of the enemy."(Psa. 107:1-2)

Thank God he has given us His Word to read and guide us. Thank God for prayer. We can bring our requests to Him. We can trust Him for eternity.

Why not trust Him for the here and now? We deserve nothing and He has given us everything. He gave His only begotten Son to take our place on that cross.

Praise God for His goodness. Now live in America for God's glory. Listen to him, not every failed politician or special interest group that promotes failed political philosophies. Do the will of God.

"As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: Rooted and built up in him, and established in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving." (Col 2:6-7)

The devil will lead you to hell stop following him and his lies. Don't let him delay you to come to Christ with the here and now. Don't neglect Christ. Eternity is at stake. Follow Jesus. Trust him now. Don't wait. Don't hesitate. Thank God, he loves us. Praise God, he cares for our future. Make your future in heaven. It's your choice.