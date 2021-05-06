Pastor's Pen: Small events

Sometimes there can be ‘small events’ that we tend to brush off or completely ignore. There’s an old saying; “don’t make a mountain out of a molehill,” that can happen with ‘events’ not being dealt with.
These ‘events’ that we may brush off could be of great importance to those closest to us. With the demands of today's world, there will be things that are unwittingly considered a top priority in our lives. Some unimportant ‘events’ could be a broken promise to a child or forgetting our own anniversary, which can have an underlying consequence to those we love, leaving them feeling or thinking they really don’t matter to us!