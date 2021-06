In 'Reality' when we take something to God in prayer, do we really have faith in His ability to answer us?

Or are we just going through the motions?

Many times we can continue to hold onto our request, refusing to let go and let God take control!

I think we have all heard, 'take it to the Lord in prayer, then leave it at the feet of Jesus,' but sometimes maybe because of our own desperation we may fail at leaving it there. We could say that we are allowing our flesh to get in the way.

There may be times we may need to be reassured that God has heard us and has sent the answer. Let's look to the Book of Daniel, chapter 10:12-14.

"Then he said, "Don't be afraid, Daniel. Since the first day you began to pray for understanding and to humble yourself before your God, your request has been heard in heaven. I have come in answer to your prayer. But for twenty-one days the spirit prince of the kingdom of Persia blocked my way. Then Michael, one of the archangels, came to help me, and I left him there with the spirit prince of the kingdom of Persia. Now I am here…"

What can we take from this Scripture:

• Our prayers are heard

• A need for understanding

• Humble ourselves

• There is spiritual wars going on in the unseen spiritual world

• The answer is coming

We need to face the fact that sometimes the answer may be a "no!' Then there are times that God will send another person to provide the answer instead of an angel.

Has there ever been a time in our lives when the Holy Spirit has prompted us to reach out to someone else, and how did we react? Here's a thought, maybe we have at some time been responsible for the delay in the answering of someone else's prayer! WOW!

Prayer and the Bible are the only way that we can communicate with God, now looking at what Jesus has told us, found in Matthew 11:28-30:

"Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light."

Jesus also tells us to pray in HIs Name, have faith, believe, humble ourselves, and thank God for the answer until it has come.

'Reality' ~ 2 Timothy 3:16-17:

"All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right. God uses it to prepare and equip his people to do every good work."

Blessings.

Ron Witbeck is the associate pastor at Resurrection Life Church in Big Rapids.