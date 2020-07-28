Opinion

Pastor's Pen: One over looked commandment

Stop being so covetous. Meditate on the facts.

"And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man's life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth." (Lu. 12:15)

How much stuff do you love? Do you love your money? The word of God says beware.

In our society and culture we don't consider the damage being covetous does to our lives. Where is the contentment and satisfaction? We see the looting and rioting running rampant today in the big cities.

It seems to be overlooked for fuzzy reasons. Sin lieth at the door. Sinners sin. Coveting control and power is still coveting. They seem to want to destroy America. Facts are facts.

Remember, "For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out." (1 Tim 6:7) That pile of stuff and money will be worth nothing in eternity. Jesus said, "Ye must be born again." (Jn 3:7)

Start with Christ as your Savior. "Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth." (Col. 3:2) There is God's answer for us today.

How will the God of the universe judge you? What have you done with Jesus? Do you love Jesus? Has Satan distracted you with the things of this world? Are you controlled by the lust for sensual things? Are you blinded by Satan, as to the importance of eternal things? Has the world convinced you of its own importance?

"For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows." (1 Tim. 6:10)

Time to do some house cleaning! Results are very serious. "Hell and destruction are never full; so the eyes of man are never satisfied." (Prov. 27:20)

Repent of your sin and trust Christ today. If you are a saint of God, seek to be pure in your behavior. "But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetouseness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints." (Eph. 5:3)

Jesus is the answer. Read, study, and meditate on the whole counsel of God. It's not too late to seek the contentment of God in your life. Trust Him today.0