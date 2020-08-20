Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Living - stalked by fear

You can live as you like, but should it be needlessly in fear?

Whether the chaos in the hearts of our leaders, or maybe the circumstances we face day by day. Should we live in fear?

The answer is a loud clear, no! The Bible says, "Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness." (Isa. 41:10)

Then accept the promise of Almighty God. Draw close to Him for help. Humble yourself before the Savior. He provides salvation by the shed blood of Christ. He makes this promise to believe.

We know where this fear comes from: Satan. "For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind." (2 Tim. 1:7) We must call on the power of God for help. We must express our love for God and one another.

God's goal for us is to have and use a sound mind. Don't pollute it with the world, the flesh and Satanic thinking. Think on the things of God. Read, study and meditate on God's Word.

Now seek God's face in prayer for power over our heartaches and trials. He brings us peace. "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."(John 14:27)

Don't reject the Son of God as your Savior. He will give you peace. Eternal peace first, then day by day peace to deal Biblically with challenges the devil brings our way.

We have a great God! "What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee.

In God I will praise his word, in God I have put my trust; I will not fear what flesh can do unto me." (Psa. 56:17)

Don't live in fear! The answer is living in faith in Christ. Trust Him today. Get on God's side today. He will save you by His grace.

Open your heart to Him today. "The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear: the Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?"(Psa 27:1)

Act in wisdom daily, but don't run in fear. Live right. "So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me."(Heb. 13:6)