Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Let us return to Humility

We've been plagued with high self-esteem. Our prisons are filled with those who didn't believe they would be caught. How silly!

The Bible says, "Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven."(Matt. 18:4)

We need more humble people in America today. Rioters and looters who think it's their right to steal are wrong. Wicked rotten hearts produce the wreckage of our country.

Jesus said, "Ye must be born again." (John 3:7) It's a heart problem.

"Lord, thou hast heard the desire of the humble: thou wilt prepare their heart, thou wilst cause thine ear to hear." (Psa. 10:17)

Call on Christ for salvation today. We have the promises of God to build on today. "And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted." (Matt 23:12)

Corrupt hearts destroy the lives of others. Pride is their sin. "Better it is to be of an humble spirit with the lowly, than to divide the spoil with the proud." (Prov. 16:19)

Return to humility, as our example, Jesus Christ. He came from eternity past and took upon himself flesh to be our sacrifice on the cross. How humbling was that?

He came to seek and to save that which was lost. (Luke 19:10) We are all sinners. We need a Savior. We fall short of the glory of God. Christ is the answer. "But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble." (James 4:6) We are saved by the grace of God. (Eph. 2:8,9)

Remember, "By humility and the fear of the Lord are riches, and honour, and life." (Prov. 22:4)

We need more wisdom today. "The fear of the Lord is the instruction of wisdom; and before honour is humility." (Prov. 15:33)

God judges sin. One day we will stand before God. What have you done with Jesus? Humble yourself before God while you can, before it's too late.

"Humble yourselves therefore under the might hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time." (1 Peter 5:6)

Jesus loves us. Respond to His love. Put your faith in the risen Savior.

Don't wait. Don't hesitate. Don't you want to go to heaven?

Trust God and go on.