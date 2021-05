Life may not be fair, but what do we do about it? Should we, whine and complain, riot and loot, lie and deceive? Shouldn't we resist the Devil and draw close to God in these days?

"He that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him." (Heb. 11:6)

Don't hide from God. Don't pretend He doesn't exist. Don't live as if there is no God. We need Him right now. Put your faith in Christ. He will get us through these days, even if they aren't fair.

Stop acting as if you are offended by every little thing you disagree with is a valid reason to protest. Start looking to God for His wisdom in life.

"If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him." (James 1:5)

Is it wise? There is a question that should be answered, when making choices. Does this bring glory to God?

If our focus is on fairness and not the God who is there, we will be disappointed in life. Bitterness will flourish. Hatred will be justified. Let God change you.

"As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: Rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving." (Col. 2:6,7)

Can we start a new behavior? Be thankful.

Well, I have an unfairness to complain about. How about focus on the things we have to be thankful about?

Unfairness may be real or imagined. Emotions are unreliable. It is a dead end to keep opening up an old wound. We need to trust God and go on.

"For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God" (Eph. 2:8)

Take the gift. It wasn't fair that Jesus had to die for us. He loves us. He will save us. Look at Him. He rose from the grave the third day. Our living Savior will take us past unfairness. He shows us how, by faith in Him.

"For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus."(Gal. 3:26) Jesus said, "Ye must be born again." (John 3:7)

The answer is in Christ. He will wash away the sin of bitterness and hate. When life appears to us to be unfair, trust God and go on.

"For we walk by faith, not by sight;" (2 Cor. 5:7)

We deserve Hell and faith in Christ gives us Heaven. Take the gift. Don't wait. Don't hesitate. Believe God today. Get the peace of God in your life by trusting Christ. Let Him take away your sins and give you eternal life.

"The just shall live by faith." (Rom. 1:17)

Praise God! Live for God today. Eternity is a long time. Prepare.