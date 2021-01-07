Opinion

Pastor's Pen: In search of God's wisdom

Help Lord, our lives are in chaos and confusion!

God is not the author of confusion. We need his wisdom in the fog of life. The bills are coming due. Temporal and eternal bills are haunting us. They need to be paid, but how?

By the grace of God. We must humble ourselves and draw nigh to God. God is the source of wisdom we need. "If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him."(James 1:5)

Is it wise to ignore eternal issues? Our God has all wisdom. Ask Him. "The Lord by wisdom hath founded the earth; by understanding hath he established the heavens."(Prov. 3:19)

Jesus said, "Ye must be born again."(Jn 3:7) We need to see to the eternal debt we owe. Our sins need to be forgiven. Call on God for that forgiveness now. "Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation."(2 Cor.6:2)

Just as the bills we make here on earth, eternal bills need attention. We may not know what God is doing, but we need to trust Him. "O the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! how unsearchable are his judgments, and his ways past finding out!"(Rom.11:33)

Priority of the eternal should be dealt with first. We know that His will is for our salvation. Trust Christ to take away our sins. Call on His name for that purpose. Believe in the risen Savior. Jesus is the only way. (Jn 14:6)

Then call out for His wisdom to solve the other challenges that we all face. Depend on His goodness and His timing for answers. He created the universe. He can solve our issues. He will be with us through them all.

Our hope rests in the work of Christ on the cross. Trust Him now. We live by faith, not by sight. We put our trust in the risen Savior. "In whom are hid all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge."(Col. 2:3)

God's wisdom can be found. We need only seek and ask Him for it. Don't wait. Don't hesitate. He loves us. He cares for us.