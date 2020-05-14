Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Humility Anyone?

The Word of God is filled with help for us, if we will listen to Him.

Do we even need God? I think everything is going just fine. Then this problem comes.

The Bible says, "But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble." (James 4:6)

We need the help of God in these days. We need God's grace today. We are surrounded by fear stirring challenges and chaos. How can we survive? By God's grace, we trust God and go on.

We know Paul had a thorn in his side, and he came to God to remove it. That wasn't God's plan. But God did supply Paul with the grace to hold up under this problem.

Remember, God is so good to us. Trust Him with all your heart. We must set aside our pride. We put our faith in Christ, not in our self-esteem. We are sinners that need a Savior.

Why are we having this trouble? Is it because of our pride? God says there are none good. Are you listening to God's voice today? Does God have your attention yet? Do you want God to resist your pride? Why would you live that way?

Our hope lies in the grace of God. We are saved by His grace. "For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast." (Eph. 2:8,9) This is God's plan. It will work, if you work God's plan. Jesus said, "Have faith in God." (Mark 11:22)

This is a command, not an option. There is no other way to be saved. Humble yourself. God's plan is only through faith in Christ. Jesus said, "Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven" (Matt. 18:4)

Will you accept Christ today? Or will you trust in your own works, religion, rituals, ceremonies and traditions for salvation? God will listen if you humble yourself and come to him by faith.

Call on His name. "Lord, thou hast heard the desire of the humble: thou wilt prepare their heart, thou wilst cause thine ear to hear." (Psa. 10:17) Admit you are a sinner and put your faith in the only living Savior, Jesus Christ.

We may be facing chaos and confusion in life, but there is an answer to it. Trust God and go on. "When men are cast down, then thou shalt say, There is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person." (Job 22:29) Job came to the truth. Will you humble yourself before a Almighty God?

There is hope in God. He will help you. There are promises in the Bible for our encouragement in these troubled days. "By humility and the fear of the Lord are riches, and honour, and life." (Prov. 22:4) Look to Christ today.

Peter said, "Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time." (1 Peter 5:6) How great is your God? Praise the God of the Bible now. He loves you.

He will save you. Just put your faith in Christ for salvation and life.

Don't wait. Don't hesitate.