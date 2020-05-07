Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Facing viruses and fear

The Coronavirus has caused all of us to experience anything but our normal way of life. It has created fear in some, anger with some of our leaders and hardships for many. Who would've guessed that we could be separated from loved ones and told that as free people we are under quarantine or house arrest?

We can listen daily to the guidelines of how to protect ourselves from this deadly virus, also what to do if you are contaminated with it. Now, we are faced with a choice of falling into fear or turning to our God! With Him only will come that peace of knowing He is in control. We are told in Psalms 91, that He keeps His angels around us. Living in fear can lead to doubt.

I want to talk with you about a more deadly virus, the virus most of us live with everyday of our lives, that virus is commonly referred to as 'sin' and 'unforgiveness.'

We all know that sin 'virus' entered into our lives with the fall of Adam and Eve when Satan deceived them, filling their minds with lies that God was withholding something from them. He's still operating that same way today, creating doubts of our personal relationship with God.

Let's look at a Scripture where Jesus talks about this in John 10:10: "The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly."

The sin 'virus' here is the one that steals our self-worth, kills our chance of freedom, and we can be destroyed from the inside. Satan will continue to fill our minds with thoughts of failure.

But Jesus gives us the perfect antidote, His blood. His sacrifice, as in the last section of that Scripture, Jesus Himself tells us that through belief in Him that we 'may' have real life and to have it in abundance.

This sin 'virus' comes in at least three different forms, ungodly lifestyles of the past, temptations or the big one of unforgiveness. With the acceptance of Jesus as our Lord and Savior, we find in Scripture -- 2 Corinthians 5:17 tells us we are a new creation -- the past is removed, leaving the hardest one for us to deal with, unforgiveness, the Holy Ghost will guide and strengthen us, leading to real peace.

Food for thought, this coronavirus can cause us to live in fear or cause physical death, while the sin 'virus,' if not dealt with, can lead to an eternity of torture in the pits of hell. Jesus is the only antidote to open the doorway to heaven when we leave this world.

The sin 'virus' is something we all deal with (Satan doesn't care who you are). The devil likes to remind us of all of our shortfalls. But when we use the Name of Jesus to remind the devil that we are cleansed by the Blood of Jesus, this allows the peace of the Holy Spirit to comfort us.

Stay in FAITH not fear!