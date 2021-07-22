Skip to main content
Pastor's Pen: Facing each new day  

Pastor Ron WitbeckAssociate Pastor, Resurrection Life Church

Waking every morning, we may face days that are anywhere from being filled with sunshine and lollipops to those that may seem dreary. We never know what the morning will bring, but we do know that God is right there for us and with us.

While serving in the Navy, I can remember many mornings waking up off the coast of North Vietnam with other men around me, some that I didn’t know and some that had become friends. We were involved in a conflict that we had no control over, while many protested against it back home. At times we received the blame, sometimes even hated for what our leaders back home, safe behind their desks, had created, then refusing to call it a war.

‘Facing Each New Day.’ When coming home, there was no hero’s welcome, no parades, no justification for our time serving the United States of America. Like all the others who had served in the Armed Forces, we took an oath to defend this country of ours against all enemies, foreign and domestic. We loved our country, many died defending our ‘Freedom’ that today so many take for granite!

‘Facing Each New Day.’ I think I can speak on behalf of many others that also think our flag is just fine the way it is and for what it stands for, and that we are ‘one Nation Under God.’ Our flag should be flown with pride representing ‘all’ Americans. Also, when our ‘National Anthem’ is played we should all stand, remove your hats, face the flag, salute or place your hand over your heart, God bless America!

‘Facing Each New Day.’ It can be frightening watching our flag being burned, being stepped on and some turning their backs to it! Then some take what they think is their freedom to riot and destroying others property.

‘Facing Each New Day.’ Remember, our Nation stands for freedom, provided to us by the ‘Bill Of Rights’ which was drafted with the hopes of keeping us free to live however we choose! Start each day by praying for our Country, for peace, and even pray for those who may hate it. Praying also for those who have been elected to watch over us and our freedoms! Remember that with all of these rights drafted for our protection, that there still remains the ‘right’ to leave!

I’m leaving you with this encouragement while ‘Facing Each New Day.’ It’s found in God’s Word, Joshua 1:9. “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

Blessings Pastor Ron

