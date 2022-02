We recently rescued a bruised and scarred 1½ year old female dog from the Pound Buddies Animal Shelter & Adoption Center in Muskegon. They do wonderful work with abused and abandoned animals. We have renamed her Chella!

She was at first very timid with her tail tucked under, her eyes showed the fear of being around us, her body trembled even as we showed her love and a safe haven. Even refusing to eat or drink, we were encouraged when she started accepting some dog treats.

We continued to show love, holding, petting and speaking in a soft and loving tone. Even allowed her to sleep on our bed, taking every opportunity to express a new life of safety filled with love.

After three days of encouragement, she accepted our love for her, tail is now up and wagging, even learning new commands. Still a little timid, her eyes have brightened now due to this new life.

After three days in the ground, our Lord Jesus was raised from the dead! He is offering us the same rescue that we have for our new family member, Chella. Some of us may feel abandoned, abused, or scarred from past experiences, left with the feelings of being lost and maybe forgotten.

By accepting Jesus and the love that He has for us, not remaining in the curses of the past, we will begin to feel the freedom of becoming part of the family of God. Finding love and peace comforted by the Word of God found in the Book of 2 Corinthians 5:17-19.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new. Now all things are of God, who has reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation, that is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not imputing their trespasses to them ...”

Just as we opened the door of our home for Chella, taking her in, showing the love that she has never received before, and setting her free to enjoy the remainder of her life.

Matthew 6:33-34; Jesus tells us:

“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.”

‘Experiencing Rescue.’ Now feel the love, we have been sit free, praising God! The weights of past life have been removed.