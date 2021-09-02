Pastor's Pen: Danger of the familiar

Have we become so familiar with some habits, relationships, or accepting questionable ways of life? Familiarities sometimes comfort us to a point which may lead to a lifestyle that can actually control us!
There are so many things available to us today. Things actually misleading us into feeling more attractive, by what we wear, the style of our hair, cars we drive, our homes. The ever increasing availability of drugs (alcohol included) that promise to comfort us. Sadly these alternatives are only temporary, sometimes causing a deeper dependence, leading us to wanting more and more trying to fill a void in our lives.