Pastor's Pen: Charlie Brown and the true meaning of Christmas

I saw an article recently listing the top Christmas songs of all time. Among the entries were “Jingle Bell Rock”; “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole; “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”; “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”; “Blue Christmas” by Elvis; “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby; and even “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”
Now, there’s nothing wrong with any of those choices individually but I find it interesting that there was only one song out of the 20 listed that even remotely had anything to do with the actual meaning of Christmas (“The Little Drummer Boy”).