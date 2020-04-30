Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Battle In the right way

There are practical directions to be followed during this spiritual war we are fighting. Yes, there are uncertain times and tragic results, we are suffering in the middle of the war. God is interested in how we approach these challenges and heart breaks.

We must do our best to keep safe. We must, however, remain vigilant concerning the enemy, Satan. Resist the devil. Do we cower in fear? How is that fighting in the spiritual war? Do we check our courage at the door?

Consider the influence we are to be for the future. Help your loved ones, children, friends, neighbors and strangers. There is hope.

Paul said, "I exhort therefore, that first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty." (1 Tim. 2:1,2)

If that doesn't keep us busy, I don't know what will. We must focus on God's will. It's not the only thing that can be done. It's first. In Paul's day Nero was the leader. He was nuts! Even if our leaders fit that bill, we must pray.

We want a quiet and peaceable life but we are not praying as we should. Where is our thanksgiving? Count them! We have hope in Christ. He's coming again.

Pay attention to the Word of God. Jesus sent the comforter to us for such days as these. Put your faith in the living Christ. He shed his blood to deal with our sin problem. Be grateful. Accept his gift of eternal life by faith in Him.

What about a godly and honest life being lead? Show him you care. Let him know you appreciate Him by your thoughts and obedience to Him. Tell him, in prayers, of your love to Him. Even if it's not what it should be, like most, let him know you are working on it. Act on the faith, you claim you have, to bring glory to God.

Paul further said, "For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth." (1 Tim.2:3,4)

We are in a war with Satan. We must fight God's way. Are you a soldier for Christ? Your soul is important to God. He sent His Son to die for sinners. It is God's will you are saved.

You must accept the truth. Do not accept just any opinion. Nor should you accept any tradition to save you. Man made ceremony hinders the war effort. Rituals confuse the truth. Put your faith in the Lord Jesus Christ today. He loves you. He will save you. Don't waste your efforts. Trust Christ and go on to serve Him.

Don't wait, don't hesitate. Times wasting away. Now is the day of salvation. Praise God for his love.