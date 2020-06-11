Opinion

Pastor's Pen: Are we listening?

We are daily being overwhelmed with information, it comes so fast that we may have a hard time processing everything. Our reactions can be those of fear, confusion, or anger! More than ever, we need the calming Words of God, then to listen to His comfort and peace.

Colossians 3:16-17: "Let the message about Christ, in all its richness, fill your lives. Teach and counsel each other with all the wisdom he gives. Sing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs to God with thankful hearts.

And whatever you do or say, do it as a representative of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through him to God the Father."

As we read that scripture, listen to the Holy Spirit as He speaks to us with that quiet voice, it will calm us, comfort us, give us strength and, most importantly, it will watch over our words, even before they are spoken.

Now is the time of going to our heavenly Father praying for a peace to come over our Nation, for the hearts of those causing so much damage with loss of life and property to be softened. As hard as it may seem, He still loves this country because He has given us the Holy Spirit to guide us.

The first chapter of Joshua 1:9 still holds true for us: "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

As we have read in the Old Testament, when God's people were facing overwhelming odds, they turned to God and His plan through prayer, and then submitted. By listening to God, let it guide us through these trying times we are currently in.

There is power in the Name of Jesus. Jesus spoke and the storm was calmed. This is a different type of storm, but destruction does loom all around us.

Are we listening and to whom are we listening? Let's listen to the comfort of God's Word, then we can filter out the words of this world.

God's peace!