Opinion

PASTOR'S PEN: The answer is hope

We must control our thinking during these days. The focus can't be, "We're all going to die."

Well we won't, today. How will you live?

The Bible says much about the challenges of life. The Psalmist asks, "Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted within me? hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him, who is the health of my countenance, and my God."(Psa. 42:11)

Hope in God is the answer. Do you focus on the problem in hysterical fear and panic, or do you focus on the all-powerful God of solutions?

Peter says, "Wherefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and hope to the end for the grace that is to be brought unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ:" (1 Peter 1:13).

God has revealed Christ to us for our help. Paul told us in Philippians 4:6,7, "Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let our requests be made known unto God. An the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus."

What a promise! Many are full of care today and filled with panic. Stop it!

Certainly we must be smart about our challenge. Do the right things. First we must trust God and go on.

Put things into perspective. There have always been threats to our well-being. We must deal with the realities — not the fictions promoted as truth.

Remember there is still a God in heaven. He loves you. He will be with you. He said in Hebrews, "Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee." (Heb. 13:5)

Do you know Christ? If you wake up in fear, stop, and consider what God has done for us in the past. He gave us his only begotten Son to die for us. Put your hope in him for the future.

It's not "if" he will be with us, he "will never leave thee nor forsake thee." Wake up America! Trust God and go on. Be smart about this, but hope in God. Jesus said, "Ye must be born again." (Jn 3:7)

Start at the beginning. Christ came from eternity past to take upon him flesh that he could be our Savior. Sinners need a Savior. Admit you are a sinner and put your faith in the shed blood of Christ on the cross.

Resurrection day will be celebrated soon. Will you celebrate as a believer in Christ? He arose to prove the sacrifice was enough. We have a living Savior that cares for us and will save us. When life goes wrong and circumstances stink, we put our hope in the God who sent Christ to save us from our sin.

Where will you spend eternity is the real question. This challenge shall pass. Then, what will we say to God?

Life isn't easy. The question is, will you stand before God the Father one day with Jesus or without Jesus? You can say, "For thou art my hope, O Lord God: thou art my trust from my youth." (Psa. 71:5)

There is much more that could be said. I finish with this, "Be ye of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord." (Psa. 31:24)

Put your faith in Jesus today. Don't wait. Don't hesitate.