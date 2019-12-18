Opinion

PASTOR'S PEN: God loves you

God's word is replete with statements to that truth. We should act like it.

Be grateful for his attention to us. Why do you live as if there is no God? Please listen to God.

The Bible says, "The Lord openeth the eyes of the blind: the Lord raiseth them that are bowed down: the Lord loveth the righteous." (Psa. 146:8)

We are bowed down with the weight of sin. Christ offers us his righteousness to clothe us for eternity. Jesus died on the cross to show he loves us. That means something to those whose eyes are not blinded by Satan.

God knows we have a sin problem that needs to be solved. He shed his blood to save our souls. There is rejoicing over souls who repent and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ.

"The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing." (Zeph. 3:17)

God is calling you today. He loves every sinner and shows it.

"Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore with loving kindness have I drawn thee." (Jer. 31:3)

Will you answer Him? It's Christmastime. He came because he loves you.

God has done all for us. He loves us.

"Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins." (1 Jn 4:10)

Christ took our place on the cross because he loves us. What will you do with Jesus? He came to die for you. Jesus is the reason for the season. Christmas is a special celebration of the birth of Christ. How could you forget that?

Remember the word of God says, "We love him, because he first loved us." (1 Jn 4:19)

We need to respond to him with our love toward our Savior. Can you honestly say you believe God and not love his Son Jesus?

"And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him." (1 Jn 4:16)

There is no room for hate. If you are breathing, you need Jesus.

You must accept Christ into your heart and life to show real love to God. Wake up, America. There is hope in Christ.

The Bible says, "I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me."(Jn 17:23)

Man's religion reaches up to God and fails. Christ came from heaven to complete the plan of salvation established from the foundation of the world. Put your faith in Christ and Christ alone.

Jesus is a risen Savior. He will save you by his grace. Eternity can be settled by God's plan. He is the only God that loves you.

"For the Father himself loveth you, because ye have loved me, and have believed that I came out from God." (Jn 16:27)

Please open your eyes to the love of God. He loves you. He will save you today. Don't wait. Don't hesitate. Put your eternity in the hand of Jesus. You won't regret it.