PASTOR'S PEN: Father’s Day

Being a father myself to five children, I realize that “Father’s Day” is not about this one day of the year given to celebrate fathers. We may sometimes fail to consider the love and time spent by both parents raising up their children.
As parents we can soon forget those long hours given, watching the rewards given back to us. However, not everyday has been filled with the comfort of knowing we have made the right decisions. We may compare our own childhood with those of our children, thinking we have done a better job. But have we?