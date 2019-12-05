Opinion

PASTOR'S PEN: Drama in December

After the confusion and chaos of shopping in November, we face the drama of the Christmas season.

Family turmoil seems to rise. Buying gifts -- how stressful this is! Pressures at work and home get more intense. Life in general contains the distractions of the Devil.

Evil entertainment is presented without recognizing God or His will. The Devil's is music promoted with no scrutiny. Rotten recreation is sought out. Bad behavior is honored on the sport's field under the name of competition.

The priority ought to be Almighty God. Praise Him.

We have lost the direction of the Psalmist, "From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same the Lord's name is to be praised." (Psa. 113:3)

How much advantage there is for those who learn to praise the God of Salvation.

"Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised in the city of our God, in the mountain of his holiness." (Psa.48:1)

Why do we still delight in the fabricated drama? From the godless behavior in Hollywood to the wrongheaded goals of a wild Washington, we need to turn to Christ to reduce the drama in which the Devil delights.

His goal is to keep you from saving faith in Christ. Satan would have you dead in hell or on the road to hell. The Devil brings drama to life to keep you from being used by God for God's glory.

Especially in the Christmas season, we should remove the blindness of drama in our lives and look to Christ for relief. We have a great God.

The Bible says, "The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handiwork." (Psa. 19:1)

Stop and look at what God has made. The God of creation can be seen in the stars and the sky. We have a powerful God. Our God will not let us down.

"And the heavens shall praise thy wonders, O Lord: thy faithfulness also in the congregation of the saints." (Psa.89:5)

Thank God he is faithful to us. Christ came from eternity past. He took upon himself flesh to be our sacrifice on the cross to shed his blood that we might have eternal life.

They called him Jesus. What should be our response? "Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men!" (Psa. 107:8)

Jesus not only came to earth as a baby but rose from the grave as our Savior. We need only to trust him. He will save us by his grace.

While the Devil screams, "Don't look, don't look," we must ignore the drama Satan presents to distract us. Satan want us to believe it's the most important thing in our lives. Please don't remain in blindness.

Open your eyes to Christ now. He loves you. He wants to save you.

We are told, "Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: Be thankful unto him, and bless his name." (Psa 100:4)

Jesus said, "Ye must be born again." (Jn 3:3)

Settle your eternity today. Then you may say, "In God I will praise his word, in God I have put my trust; I will not fear what flesh can do unto me." (Psa.56:4)

The Devil uses drama to deceive us. He says, "You will be OK."

Satan is a liar. Jesus said, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man cometh to the Father but by me." (Jn 14:6)

Wake up, America. Don't live as if there is no God. Don't pretend you don't need God. The time has arrived to turn to God before it's too late. We should focus on the Lord Jesus Christ in the midst of the Devil's drama.

"My heart is fixed, O God, my heart is fixed: I will sing and give praise." (Psa. 57:7) Set aside the world's allure. Trust Christ. Don't let the lusts of the flesh take you down to the pit of hell.

Trust Christ. Resist the traps of the Devil. Draw near to God.

Trust Christ. He will help you. "Give unto the Lord the glory due unto his name; worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness." (Psa.29:2)

Praising Him as a believer will keep our eyes upon the one who loves us. The truth is God loves us. We know because He gave his only begotten Son to die for us. Jesus rose the third day and is alive to save our souls.

He will guide us today if we only surrender to his will. What should be our priority in the Christmas season and all year? We must praise our Savior.

If you don't have Christ yet, change that problem. Put your faith in Jesus today. Don't wait. Don't hesitate. He is waiting with open arms. You can know the peace of God, when you make peace with God through Christ.

What a way to celebrate Christmas. Start fresh. Deal with your sin God's way. Remember, Jesus loves you, and he proved it with his shed blood.

Don't let drama destroy your eternity. Eternal life is the gift of God. Take Jesus into your heart and life now.