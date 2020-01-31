Opinion

PASTOR'S PEN: Are you bringing glory to God?

How is that done?

The Bible says, "Herein is my Father glorified, that ye bear much fruit; so shall ye be my disciples." (Jn 15:8)

We must follow the example of Jesus. We know His fruit. Where is your fruit? How do you live? What is your behavior?

Paul tells us, "And this I pray, that your love may abound yet more and more in knowledge and in all judgment." (Phil.1:9)

Is your love increasing? Is your love surrounded with knowledge and good judgment? Do you know Jesus? Follow Him. Are you growing in grace and charity?

We are told in 2 Thess. 1:3, "We are bound to thank God always for you, brethren, as it is meet, because that your faith groweth exceedingly, and the charity of every one of you all toward each other aboundeth."

Think of others. How are they doing? Where's the fruit? Where does Christ show up in your life? Is he first or last in priority?

"Being filled with the fruits of righteousness, which are by Jesus Christ, unto the glory and praise of God." (Phil. 1:11)

Apparently, if you do what is right, you bring glory and praise to God. You measure what's right by Christ's ruler.

"Rightly dividing the Word of Truth" (2 Tim. 2;15) is the requirement to find his will.

Jesus came to, "Seek and to save that which was lost." (Lu 19:10)

Do you have eternity settled? What will a your friends, neighbors and relatives do about their eternal destiny? Where's your fruit? Souls must be reached for the glory of God. How can you live your life year after year with little or no concern for others?

There is a reason the author of Hebrews says, "Let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching." (Heb 10:24,25)

Look around you. Jesus could come today. Are you ready? Are you obeying Him? Where is the fruit? We are to help one another in the local church. It's the plan of God.

We need each other from time to time. Because you put your faith in Christ, you do good works. You love one another. You must show it. Has your love increased for others and God lately? God hasn't moved.

Jesus said, "Ye must be born again."(Jn. 3:7)

Is that too much to ask? Bring glory to the God that saves souls by the shed blood of Christ. Put your faith in the risen Savior. Don't wait. Don't hesitate. Start today bringing glory to a loving God.

He loves you. He gave His only begotten son to die for you sins. We should act like we are thankful. Trust Him today.